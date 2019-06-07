2nd arrest made in robbery, sexual assault of elderly woman

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Central Iowa law enforcement officials say a second arrest has been made in a home invasion robbery last year in which an 82-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted.

The Des Moines Register reports that 20-year-old Manuel Eduardo Balderas was arrested Thursday in Des Moines on a warrant charging him with sexual abuse, robbery, theft and willful injury. He was booked into the Story County Jail.

Police continue to search for another suspect, 18-year-old Jacob Jimenez. Police say Jimenez is the grandson of the elderly victim and that he led Balderas and a 17-year-old to the woman's home last August. The three broke in, tied the woman up, beat her and sexually assaulted her. Police say the trio took about $1,000 worth of items from the home before going to burglarize the home of another one of Jimenez's relatives.

The 17-year-old was arrested last month in Texas. The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with a crime.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com