22 face conspiracy, cruelty counts after cockfight raid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say nearly two dozen people are facing charges following last week's raid on a north Philadelphia home where police said a cockfight was being held.

Officials said roughly 40 roosters and chickens, some of them dead, were found in the home late Friday night. Authorities say officers chased down several suspects who tried to flee the scene on foot. Four suspects broke their ankles trying to climb over a 30-foot wall.

Police said Tuesday that 22 people have been charged with criminal conspiracy and cruelty to animals. The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is caring for the surviving birds.