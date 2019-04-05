21-year-old woman charged with killing 2-year-old girl

BUCKSPORT, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the 2017 death of a 2-year-old girl.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland says Savannah Smith, of Bucksport, was arrested at a motel Thursday evening. Authorities say she has been indicted and charged with murder in the death of Kloe Hawksley.

Kloe was found dead inside of a Bucksport home in October of 2017 following a 911 call regarding an unresponsive child. Police have been investigating the death since.

Police say Smith was dating Kloe's father, Tyler Hawksley, at the time of Kloe's death. She is being held at the Hancock County Jail. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer.