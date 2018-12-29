2018 in South Carolina: Tragedy, floods, more nuclear money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The year ends in South Carolina with hundreds of people rebuilding homes flooded for the second time in three years and hundreds of thousands of people still paying for nuclear reactors that never generated power.

It was also a year of change in the state. Henry McMaster finally won the election he has wanted for decades. A Democrat flipped a Republican seat in the U.S. House. And an investigation into corruption at the Statehouse ended with no lawmaker yet to spend a night in jail.

There were tragedies too. Seven prisoners dead in a riot. Two ambushes on police officers by men with sparse criminal records. Two women, ordered to get mental health treatment, drowning in a locked police van as South Carolina flooded again.