2018 Indiana AP Media Editors Newspaper Contest winners

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Winners in the 2018 Indiana Associated Press Media Editors Newspaper Contest were announced Friday.

Twenty-eight newspapers submitted 709 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2018. A list of winners can be found at http://discover.ap.org/contests/Indiana-newspaper.

Winners in All Divisions:

Will Counts Award: Noble Guyon, Indiana University.

Kent Cooper Award: Kokomo Tribune.

Bushemi Award: A photo sweepstakes honor chosen by a vote of attendees at the banquet, went to Josh Hicks of the News and Tribune in Jeffersonville.

DIVISION III:

Best Spot News Coverage: 1, South Bend Tribune, "South Bend Flooding"; 2, Matthew LeBlanc, Ashley Sloboda and Karen Francisco, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette, "Arrest in 30-year-old Child Abduction/Slaying"; 3, The Indianapolis Star, "Noblesville West Middle School Shooting."

Best Deadline Sports Story: 1, Zak Keefer, The Indianapolis Star, "The Josh McDaniels Colts Era: How it all Fell Apart"; 2, Dylan Sinn, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette, "Irish Season Over in a Flash"; 3, Tom Noie, South Bend Tribune, "WoNDerful: Ogunbowale's Encore Delivers Notre Dame a National Championship."

Best Feature Writing : 1, Domenica Bongiovanni, The Indianapolis Star, "A Teacher Shot Heroin 500 Days in a Row"; 2, Mike Vorel, South Bend Tribune, "A 'Special' Bond Beyond Football"; 3, Corey McMaken, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette, "Presidents Come Alive."

Best Non-Deadline Sports Story: 1, Zak Keefer, The Indianapolis Star, "Sugar Ray Seales is Broke, Nearly Blind. Why He Still Needs Boxing"; 2, Chad Lindskog, Evansville Courier & Press, "From Homelessness to 'Last Chance U'''; 3, Victoria Jacobsen, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette, "Jets Have Kicker They Can Count On."

Best Column: 1, Karen Francisco, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette; 2, Joseph Dits, South Bend Tribune, "Outdoor Adventures"; 3, Ryan DuVall, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette.

Best Sports Column: 1, Gregg Doyel, The Indianapolis Star; 2, Tom Noie, South Bend Tribune; 3, Chad Lindskog, Evansville Courier & Press.

Best Business Writing : 1, Sherry Slater, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette, "Builder's Electric Enthusiasm"; 2, James Briggs, The Indianapolis Star, "Amazon's HQ2"; 3, Sarah Bowman and Emily Hopkins, The Indianapolis Star, "Clean Coal Project Promises."

Best Editorial Writer: 1, Alesia Redding, South Bend Tribune; 2, Karen Francisco, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette; 3, Terry Bland, South Bend Tribune.

Best Headline Writing : 1, Dan Riordan, The (Northwest Indiana) Times; 2, Agnes Geiger, South Bend Tribune; 3, Doug Ross, The (Northwest Indiana) Times."

Best Enterprise Reporting: 1, Christian Sheckler and Ken Armstrong, South Bend Tribune, "Accused in Elkhart"; 2, Caleb Bauer, South Bend Tribune, "Priest Sexual Abuse"; 3, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette, "April Tinsley Case."

Best Illustration or Graphic: 1, Stephen Beard, The Indianapolis Star, "The New-Look Amphitheater"; 2, Stephen Beard, The Indianapolis Star, "Can Cover Crops Save Our Soil?"; 3, Stephen Beard, The Indianapolis Star, "How to Become an Organ Donor."

Best Video: 1, Mykal McEldowney, The Indianapolis Star, "Sugar Ray Seales' Story is Boxing in All Its Beauty and Brutality"; 2, Jenna Watson, The Indianapolis Star, "How the Search for April Tinsley's Killer Haunted Grabill for 30 Years"; 3, Becky Malewitz, South Bend Tribune, "Appeal Filed in 2002 Murder Case."

Best Multimedia Storytelling: 1, Christian Sheckler and Becky Malewitz, South Bend Tribune, "Standing by Their Convictions"; 2, Becky Malewitz, South Bend Tribune, "Access for All Artists."

Best Spot News Photo : 1, Michelle Pemberton, The Indianapolis Star, "Bailey Daughters React"; 2, Kelly Wilkinson, The Indianapolis Star, "Crime Scene"; 3, Rachel Von, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette, "Firefighters Battle Blaze on Maumee Avenue."

Best Sports Photo : 1, Mykal McEldowney, The Indianapolis Star, "Indy 500 Winner"; 2, Mike Lawrence, Evansville Courier & Press, "Airborne"; 3, MaCabe Brown, Evansville Courier & Press, "Football Flippin'."

Best Feature Photo: 1, Mike Lawrence, Evansville Courier & Press, "Carnival Colors"; 2, Kelly Wilkinson, The Indianapolis Star, "Mr. Logeland"; 3, John Watkins, The (Northwest Indiana) Times, "Embracing Peace."

Best Photo Story: 1, Sam Owens, Evansville Courier & Press, "Reunited in Mexico"; 2, Mykal McEldowney, The Indianapolis Star, "He's Nearly Blind. He's Flat Broke. But He Carries Olympic Gold in His Pocket."; 3, Denny Simmons, Evansville Courier & Press, "#CollinNation."

Best Public Service : 1, Sarah Bowman, The Indianapolis Star, "Test Results Show Dangerous Contamination Levels in Johnson County Town"; 2, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette, "Secure at School"; 3, Terri Richardson, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette, "Controlling Cat Population."

Best Investigative Reporting : 1, The Indianapolis Star, "USA Gymnastics Investigation Continue"; 2, Christian Sheckler and Ken Armstrong, South Bend Tribune, "Elkhart Police"; 3, Giles Bruce, Bill Dolan and Bob Kasarda, The (Northwest Indiana) Times, "The Region's Deadliest Roads."

General Excellence: The Indianapolis Star.

DIVISION II:

Best Spot News Coverage: 1, Ken de la Bastide and Stu Hirsch, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "Tragedy on Ice"; 2, Alex Modesitt and David Hughes, (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star, "THPD Officer Slain, Suspect Also Dead."

Best Deadline Sports Story: 1, Todd Golden, (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star, "Nunez Boot has ISU Dreaming of playoffs"; 2, Jon Blau, The (Bloomington) Herald-Times, "Buss, Cahill Cap Hoosier Careers with WNIT Title"; 3, Scott Hunt, (Marion) Chronicle-Tribune, "State Champs."

Best Feature Writing : 1, Carson Gerber, Kokomo Tribune, "Leo's Produce Stand"; 2, Carson Gerber, Kokomo Tribune, "Transplant Gives 18-year-old Eastern Grad a Second Chance at Life"; 3, Kelly Lafferty Gerber, Kokomo Tribune, "Scout Her In."

Best Non-Deadline Sports Story: 1, Jon Blau, The (Bloomington) Herald-Times, "Bellemy Finds a Family at Edgewood"; 2, Jon Blau, The (Bloomington) Herald-Times, "No Ordinary Joe"; 3, Rob Hunt, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "Coming Full Circle."

Best Column: 1, Scott Underwood, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin; 2, Kelly Hawes, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin.

Best Sports Column: 1, Todd Golden, (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star; 2, Rob Hunt, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin; 3, George Bremer, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin.

Best Business Writing : 1, Ken de la Bastide, Christopher Stephens and Traci Miller, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "Mounds Mall Closing"; 2, Carson Gerber, George Myers and Cody Neuenschwander, Kokomo Tribune, "Officials, Experts Say Steel Tariffs will Hurt Kokomo Industries."

Best Editorial Writer: 1, Mark Bennett, (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star; 2, Max Jones, (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star; 3, Heather Bremer, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin.

Best Headline Writing : 1, Brian Powers, (Marion) Chronicle-Tribune.

Best Enterprise Reporting: 1, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "Pulse of the Voters"; 2, Sue Loughlin, (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star, "Out of the Darkness."

Best Illustration or Graphic: 1, Heather Bremer, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "Kentucky Derby"; 2, Alicia Morgan, (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star, "Legislative Guide"; 3, Heather Bremer, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "Hooked."

Best Full Page Design: 1, Heather Bremer, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin; 2, Bill Thornbro, The (Bloomington) Herald-Times; 3, Autumn Ricketts, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin.

Best Video: 1, Jeremy Hogan, The (Bloomington) Herald-Times, "Bear the Dog"; 2, Andy Knight, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "Hometown Hero: Ian Flanders"; 3, Laura Arwood, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "Dad Speaks on Death of Infant Son."

Best Multimedia Storytelling: 1, Heather Bremer, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "24 Hours in Anderson"; 2, Heather Bremer, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "Election 2018"; 3, Bri Kirkham, Brittani Howell and Chris Howell, The (Bloomington) Herald-Times, "911 Dispatcher Helps Grandmother Deliver Baby Over the Phone."

Best Digital Presence: 1, Heather Bremer, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin; 2, (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star; 3, Bri Kirkham, The (Bloomington) Herald-Times.

Best Spot News Photo : 1, Joseph C. Garza, (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star, "Memorial for Slain Cop"; 2, Tim Bath, Kokomo Tribune, "One Car Fatal"; 3, Tim Bath, Kokomo Tribune, "Trailer Fire."

Best Sports Photo : 1, John Cleary, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "Just Playing in the Rain"; 2, Kelly Lafferty Gerber, Kokomo Tribune, "At the Net"; 3, Joseph C. Garza, (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star, "Out at Second."

Best Feature Photo: 1, Joseph C. Garza, (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star, "Silhouette"; 2, Kelly Lafferty Gerber, Kokomo Tribune, "Leo's Produce Stand"; 3, Kelly Lafferty Gerber, Kokomo Tribune, "Marching Panthers."

Best Photo Story: 1, Jordan Kartholl, The (Muncie) Star Press, "Massive Drug Sweep"; 2, Don Knight, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "State Champs."

Best Public Service: 1, Kokomo Tribune, "A Community in Crisis"; 2, Christopher Stephens, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "Indiana In-Depth Environment"; 3, Rebecca Bibbs, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "School Referendums."

Best Investigative Reporting : 1, Abby Tonsing and Laura Lane, The (Bloomington) Herald-Times, "Indiana Center for Recovery"; 2, Scott Miley, The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, "Townships: Antiquity or Necessity?."

General Excellence: The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin.

DIVISION I:

Best Spot News Coverage: 1, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "Estopinal Plane Crash"; 2, January Rutherford and Jordan Richart, The (Seymour) Tribune, "Four Teens Die, Five Hurt in Wreck"; 3, Samantha Whiting, Matt Getts and Amy McCarty, The (Kendallville) News Sun, "Details Emerge in Homicide Case."

Best Deadline Sports Story: 1, Will Willems, The (Lebanon) Reporter, "One for the Ages"; 2, Ray Cooney, The (Portland) Commercial Review, "Pure Attitude"; 3, Val Tsoutsouris, The Rochester Sentinel, "Lingenfelter Shoots 71, Wins Sectional."

Best Feature Writing : 1, Kayla Brennan, The (Kendallville) News Sun, "Cancer is So Last Year"; 2, Melissa Goforth, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "He's My Entire World"; 3, John Flora, The (Lebanon) Reporter, "Her First Love."

Best Non-Deadline Sports Story: 1, Chris Schanz, The (Portland) Commercial Review, "Feeling Gone"; 2, Josh Cook, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "Remembering the 1993 Red Devils"; 3, Ray Cooney, The (Portland) Commercial Review, "Standing Tall: Pryor is Continuing Career in Athletics Beyond Expectations."

Best Column: 1, Patti Danner, The (Linton) Greene County Daily World; 2, Susan Duncan, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune; 3, Mike Grant, Washington Times-Herald.

Best Sports Column: 1, Chris Schanz, The (Portland) Commercial Review; 2, Jordan Morey, The (Seymour) Tribune; 3, Val Tsoutsouris, The Rochester Sentinel.

Best Business Writing : 1, Danielle Grady, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "Truck Driver Shortage Inspires School Expansion"; 2, Jordan Richart, The (Seymour) Tribune, "A Stronger Structure: Center Using Latest Technology in Construction"; 3, Lori McDonald, The (Seymour) Tribune, "Striving for Perfection: New Storefront is Cookie Cutter Perfect."

Best Editorial Writer: 1, Susan Duncan, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune; 2, Jack Ronald, The (Portland) Commercial Review; 3, Steve Garbacz, The (Kendallville) News Sun."

Best Headline Writing : 1, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune; 2, Ray Cooney, The (Portland) Commercial Review; 3, The (Seymour) Tribune.

Best Enterprise Reporting: 1, Danielle Grady and Melissa Goforth, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "Lisa Livingston"; 2, Aprile Rickert, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "Prescribing Opioids"; 3, Elizabeth DePompei, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "Local Child Pornography Cases Take Toll on Investigators."

Best Illustration or Graphic: 1, The (Seymour) Tribune, "Deadly Crisis"; 2, Kevin Burkett, (Logansport) Pharos-Tribune, "Deadly Deluge."

Best Full Page Design: 1, Coltin Hanson, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune; 2, The (Seymour) Tribune; 3, Bob Orlandini, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune.

Best Video: 1, Elizabeth DePompei, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "This Slimy Salamander is Winning Hearts and Conservation Efforts"; 2, Elizabeth DePompei and Josh Hicks, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "Jeffersonville Man Drives Thousands of Miles for Animals in Need."

Best Multimedia Storytelling: 1, Kristi Sanders, Sullivan Daily Times, "NCHS Accident Coverage."

Best Digital Presence: 1, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune; 2, The (Kendallville) News Sun.

Best Spot News Photo : 1, Aaron Piper, The (Seymour) Tribune, "Explosion"; 2, John Flora, The (Lebanon) Reporter, "Schien wins Nomination"; 3, Aaron Piper, The (Seymour) Tribune, "Final Goodbye."

Best Sports Photo : 1, Tyler Stewart, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "Up, Up & Away"; 2, Jacob Rude, Wabash Plain Dealer, "Norse Walk-Off to Win Regional Championship"; 3, Chris Schanz, The (Portland) Commercial Review, "Repping at Regional."

Best Feature Photo: 1, Josh Hicks, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "My Mistake"; 2, Andrew Maciejewski, The Huntington Herald-Press, "Making Memories in Huntington"; 3, Kayla Brennan, The (Kendallville) News Sun, "Principal Sundae."

Best Photo Story: 1, Tyler Stewart, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "Judgment Day"; 2, Ivy Jacobs, Brazil Times, "Fire and Ice"; 3, Aaron Piper, The (Seymour) Tribune, "Doggy Paddle."

Best Public Service : 1, The (Seymour) Tribune, "Addicted & Dying: The Opiod Epidemic in Jackson County"; 2, Jessica Bricker, (Bluffton) News-Banner, "Ind. 116 and the Wabash River"; 3, Sabrina Stockrahm, The (Linton) Greene County Daily World, "Greene County CASA."

Best Investigative Reporting : 1, Steve Garbacz, The (Kendallville) News Sun, "Cost of Living"; 2, Danielle Grady, (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune, "Claysburg"; 3, Steve Garbacz, The (Kendallville) News Sun, "Savings From Tax Cuts Comes with Caveats."

General Excellence: (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune.