2 teens arrested in fatal shooting of New Britain man

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in New Britain.

Police say 18-year-old Justin Hapgood is charged with murder in the death Tuesday night of 34-year-old Erik Rivera. A 17-year-old youth, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with accessory to murder. He was also held on $2 million bond.

Rivera was shot at about 7:40 p.m. and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hapgood was held on $2 million bond and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in New Britain Superior Court. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Police did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting, the city's first homicide in 18 months.