2 suspects arrested in shooting death of Arkansas man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 40-year-old Arkansas man.

Pulaski County Jail records indicate Dustin W. Moore and Cari Louise Williams, both 25, were being held Sunday on first-degree murder complaints in the death of Danny Bennett. Formal charges haven't been filed in the case and jail records don't list attorneys for Moore and Williams.

Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk says a neighbor found Bennett lying in the driveway of his house north of Maumelle about 7:30 p.m. Friday. Burk says Bennett was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where he died about 30 minutes later.

Moore told investigators that he shot Bennett because they were fighting. Williams claims that Bennett stabbed Moore, but police say Bennett had no weapon.