2 stabbed in fight at Sony Music's London HQ; both arrested

Police officers and security watch as people re-enter a building after a stabbing incident in central London, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. British police say two people have been stabbed and a man has been arrested at an address in central London that is home to the offices of Sony Music. less Police officers and security watch as people re-enter a building after a stabbing incident in central London, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. British police say two people have been stabbed and a man has been arrested at ... more Photo: Alastair Grant, AP

Police officers and security watch as people re-enter a building after a stabbing incident in central London, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. British police say two people have been stabbed and a man has been arrested at an address in central London that is home to the offices of Sony Music. less Police officers and security watch as people re-enter a building after a stabbing incident in central London, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. British police say two people have been stabbed and a man has been arrested at ... more Photo: Alastair Grant, AP

Police officers and security watch as people re-enter a building after a stabbing incident in central London, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. British police say two people have been stabbed and a man has been arrested at an address in central London that is home to the offices of Sony Music. less Police officers and security watch as people re-enter a building after a stabbing incident in central London, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. British police say two people have been stabbed and a man has been arrested at ... more Photo: Alastair Grant, AP

Police officers and security watch as people re-enter a building after a stabbing incident in central London, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. British police say two people have been stabbed and a man has been arrested at an address in central London that is home to the offices of Sony Music. less Police officers and security watch as people re-enter a building after a stabbing incident in central London, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. British police say two people have been stabbed and a man has been arrested at ... more Photo: Alastair Grant, AP





Photo: Alastair Grant, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close 2 stabbed in fight at Sony Music's London HQ; both arrested 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Two men were stabbed Friday when a fight erupted between kitchen staff at the London headquarters of Sony Music.

Police said two men suffering from stab wounds were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Armed police officers were sent to Derry St. in Kensington at about 11 a.m. amid reports of a stabbing, and the building was evacuated as a precaution, the Metropolitan Police force said.

It said the incident was not being treated as terrorism and no guns were involved. Photos showed a large number of police cars and ambulances in front of the building in an upscale London neighborhood.

Simon Neville, who works for the Mail on Sunday newspaper just across the street, said he saw workers running from the building and a man in a red jacket being tackled to the ground.

Sony Music said "two members of the catering team were involved in a violent altercation. The incident is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police."

The building at 9 Derry St. contains the offices of Sony Music and associated music companies, including Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment.