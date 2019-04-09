2 plead guilty in robbery that cost a 3rd suspect his life

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says two stepbrothers have pleaded guilty in a 2015 robbery that led to the death of a third suspect.

Cannizzaro's news release says Halbert Adams and Spencer Banks — both age 28 — entered the pleas Tuesday, avoiding a scheduled trial.

Prosecutors say Adams and 21-year-old Jared Johnson were robbing a Dollar General Store after it closed, with Banks waiting outside as the getaway driver. Police answering a silent alarm closed in. Johnson escaped into nearby woods and was shot after pointing a gun as police approached. Investigators later determined the officers had acted properly.

Banks pleaded guilty to armed robbery and received a 10-year sentence. Adams pleaded guilty to armed robbery with a firearm enhancement and was sentenced to 15 years.