2 officers injured, suspect shot in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two Lincoln police officers were injured and a suspect was shot during an incident at a residence.

Police say the violence occurred after officers arrived early Saturday morning to check a report about a man with a knife. One officer suffered a gunshot wound to a leg and the other officer suffered a stab wound to the upper chest. Both officers are expected to recover.

The 43-year-old suspect suffered gunshot wounds to a shoulder and was hospitalized in critical condition. A woman was treated at the scene for a minor hand injury.

The names of those involved and other details haven't been released.