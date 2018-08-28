2 officers found responsible for woman's death in civil case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A jury has found two police officers responsible for the 2015 shooting death of a Virginia woman.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the jury deciding the lawsuit filed by India Kager's family cleared two other Virginia Beach police officers in the same shooting. They recommended Kager's estate receive $800,000.

Kager was killed when SWAT officers tried to arrest Angelo Perry, a suspect in four violent crimes who was in her car. Perry had fired at police, who responded with 30 shots. Both Kager and Perry were killed, while their 4-month-old child unharmed in the backseat. No officers were injured.

All four officers named in the lawsuit are still on the force. They weren't charged in the shooting.

The defense has filed a motion arguing plaintiffs never met the necessary burden of proof.

