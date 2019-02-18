2 more police officers being investigated following audit

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says it's investigating two more high-ranking police officers in Salem following the release of a department audit.

Last month, the investigation of Deputy Chief Robert Morin was revealed in a letter from the office to the town manager and department's civilian administrator. It said the office has been investigating department practices since Nov. 30.

The Eagle Tribune reports a similar letter sent Feb. 14 named Capt. Michael Wagner and Sgt. Michael Verrocchi as part of the investigation.

The letters provided no other details. A possible phone number for Verrocchi rang unanswered; a number couldn't be found for Wagner.

The audit recommended new written policies for the handling of citizen complaints and more closely monitoring hours officers worked. It also cited a departmental culture that ignores the town manager's authority.

