BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Two more people have been arrested after a Mississippi police officer was gunned down outside his police station.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson tells WLOX-TV both men were arrested Wednesday on charges of accessory after the fact in the capital murder case.
Twenty-year-old Dalentez Brice and 21-year-old Joshua Kovach are being held without bond. It wasn't immediately known whether they have lawyers who could be reached for comment.
Veteran Biloxi police Patrolman Robert McKeithen (muh-KEETH-en) was shot several times in the back Sunday in the police station parking lot.
Nineteen-year-old Darian (DEHR-uhn) Atkinson is accused of killing him.
Atkinson's 21-year-old brother, Davian Atkinson, is also charged as an accessory after the fact. Authorities say he drove his brother to Wiggins after the killing and let him make phone calls.