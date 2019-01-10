2 men charged in hammer attack deemed too dangerous for bail

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — Two men charged with forcing their way into a Massachusetts home and attacking a resident with a hammer have been deemed by a judge as too dangerous to be released on bail.

The Republican newspaper of Springfield reports that 23-year-old Andrew Newell and 26-year-old Christian Barbosa can be held for up to four months.

The Chicopee men are charged with breaking into an apartment on Dec. 17 and using a hammer to beat a man they claimed disrespected Newell's girlfriend. They have pleaded not guilty to charges including home invasion and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Barbosa's attorney asked that his client undergo testing to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Newell told police he was so enraged he blacked out and doesn't remember what happened.