2 men arrested in separate sex assault cases aboard flights

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged two men in separate cases with sexually assaulting women on commercial flights bound for Seattle — cases they hope will encourage victims and other passengers alike to report such attacks quickly.

Seattle U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes said Thursday the cases involved one man from Van Nuys, California, who repeatedly groped another passenger as she slept during a Norwegian Air flight from London last January. The other involved an Anchorage, Alaska, man who is similarly accused of assaulting a passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight from Anchorage in March.

Both have been arrested and were scheduled to make initial appearances in federal courts in their home states in the coming days before being transferred to Seattle. Court records did not indicate if either had obtained a lawyer.