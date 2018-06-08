2 members of rogue police unit each get 7 years in prison

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two more former members of Baltimore's corrupt Gun Trace Task Force have been sentenced.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that former gun task force detectives Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward each received sentences of seven years in prison. Hendrix and Ward pleaded guilty to racketeering last year.

Both Hendrix and Ward have cooperated with investigators.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake has already handed down punishments to former Gun Trace Task Force officers Sgt. Wayne Jenkins and Det. Marcus Taylor.

On Thursday, Jenkins received a 25-year prison sentence and Taylor received 18 years. Last month, Blake sentenced former gun task force leader Sgt. Thomas Allers to 15 years in prison.

