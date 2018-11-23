2 imprisoned for unwitting sale of elephant tranquilizers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa men who unwittingly sold elephant tranquilizers that looked like prescription painkillers have been imprisoned.

Federal prosecutors say 20-year-old Cameron Lensmeyer and 20-year-old Evan Sage were sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Both live in Waverly.

Lensmeyer had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute carfentanil and marijuana. He was sentenced to four years and four months. Sage pleaded guilty to possession for sale of carfentanil, cocaine and marijuana and to a weapons charge. He was sentenced to seven years and one month.

Prosecutors say the pair sold hundreds of pills they obtained from a darknet connection. The pills looked like those containing the painkiller oxycodone but were really made of the opioid carfentanil — an elephant tranquilizer.