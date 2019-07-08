2 held after arraignments in fatal Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two men charged in the fatal stabbing of another man in Providence's Federal Hill neighborhood have been ordered held without bail.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Garcia and 27-year-old Dayquon Stevens did not enter pleas on Monday during their arraignments on murder and conspiracy charges in Providence District Court.

Garcia and Stevens are charged in the death of 28-year-old Stephen Cabral. Prosecutors the victim and the suspects had been inside Club Seven and that Cabral was attacked in the parking lot of a nearby pharmacy shortly after the club closed at 2 a.m. on June 30.

The club has since been temporarily shut down by Providence licensing officials.

Prosecutors said Monday as many as eight people may have been involved in the fatal attack, but no other arrests have yet been made.