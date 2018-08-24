2 from Vegas charged with stealing trailer, hundreds of guns

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-felon and an alleged accomplice have been indicted on federal firearm theft charges alleging they stole a pickup truck and a trailer containing about 375 guns and ammunition from a Las Vegas-area casino parking lot.

Samual Lane Donesing and Jaemillah Eagans pleaded not guilty Thursday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Las Vegas.

Attorneys representing the 28-year-old Donesing and 26-year-old Eagans declined to comment.

Court documents say the weapons belonged to a licensed firearms dealer attending a gun show.

Henderson police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents found the pickup and trailer stolen early July 31 from the Fiesta Henderson in separate places in Las Vegas.

The cache of weapons was found at a Las Vegas house where Donesing and Eagans were arrested late Aug. 1.