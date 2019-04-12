2 found dead in Aurora home Friday morning

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police say they found two people dead in an Aurora home after receiving a report of gunshots.

Police were investigating and released few details from the incident early Friday morning, but they say no one was being sought and they didn't believe there was any threat to the community.

The names of the victims and the cause and manner of death were not immediately released.

Officer Anthony Camacho of the Aurora Police Department says police were called about 3:30 a.m. Friday with a report of gunshots.

He says a person inside the home heard gunshots and called another relative outside the house and that relative then called police.