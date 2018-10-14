2 dead bodies in Henderson home; Police say it's a homicide

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in Henderson say a man and woman have been found dead in a home and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Henderson police say officers conducted a welfare check at a house about 10 p.m. Friday and found the two bodies.

They say the victims may have suffered head injuries and the motive behind the killings hasn't been determined yet.

Police say the Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victims along with the cause and manner of death.