2 dead after Mississippi convenience store shooting

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — A man and woman are dead after a convenience store robbery in eastern Mississippi.

The Neshoba Democrat reports cashier Megan Staats and customer Jeremy Apperson were shot and killed Saturday in Philadelphia. A third man was hurt.

Police say Robert Leon Jackson of Jackson was the robber and was shot by Apperson or someone else at the store. Police caught him at a nearby hotel.

Jackson hasn't been charged and remained hospitalized Monday.

Samantha Apperson says Jackson pointed a gun at her, and Jeremy Apperson pulled his pistol to defend her. Samantha Apperson says Jackson shot her husband several times.

Mississippi Department of Corrections records show Jackson was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2012 for robbing a furniture store. He was released in January on earned release supervision.

