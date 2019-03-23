2 dead, 1 wounded in Sacramento fight that turned fatal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say two men have been killed and a third seriously wounded in a fight that turned fatal in Sacramento.

Sacramento police say two groups got into a fight just after 4 a.m. Friday. At some point, one or more people pulled a knife and three men were stabbed.

Police say officers who were hailed as two of the men were dropped off at a hospital began life-saving efforts as they were taken inside. Both died from their injuries.

Officers learned of a third victim who sought help from an area resident. Nearby officers found the man suffering life-threatening stab wounds and took him to the hospital. He's in serious condition.

The suspects fled and no arrests have been made.

Police haven't determined a motive or how many suspects are involved.