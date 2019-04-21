https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/2-dead-1-wounded-after-shooting-in-New-Jersey-13783715.php
2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in New Jersey park
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in a New Jersey park left two people dead and one wounded.
The Camden County prosecutor's office says police responded to Von Nieda Park in Camden's Cramer Hill section shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday following ShotSpotter activation.
Prosecutors say arriving officers found two females inside a vehicle and a male on the street, all unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
All three victims were taken to a hospital, where a 17-year-old male and 19-year-old Shirleen Caban were pronounced dead within a half-hour. An 18-year-old woman from Sewell is being treated.
No arrests were immediately reported; anyone with information was asked to contact police or prosecutor's office investigators.
