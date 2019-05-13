2 charged with tampering, obstruction in body found in bin

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have announced the arrests of a man and a woman following the discovery of a man's body in a large plastic container in a northeast Philadelphia row home.

Police said 25-year-old Andrew Ciaccia and 21-year-old Vanessa Pena are both facing evidence-tampering, obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy charges.

Police said Monday the body found Thursday night in the Frankford home has been confirmed to be that of 70-year-old Robert Derer, who died of blunt force trauma.

Officials said the body had been in the container a few days to a few weeks. No homicide charges have been filed, but police say the investigation continues.

A message couldn't be left for Ciaccia's attorney Monday evening; court documents don't list an attorney for Pena.