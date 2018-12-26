2 charged in fatal shooting of Tennessee toddler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police say two men have been arrested the killing of a 2-year-old girl who was shot while riding in a car with her mother.

News outlets report Memphis police say 21-year-old Tylan McCray and 19-year-old Brandon McCray were arrested Friday in the death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington. Tylan McCray is charged with first-degree murder, and Brandon McCray is charged as an accessory.

Police say Laylah was shot in an apparent road rage incident in June 2017 during an argument between her mother and another driver. She died days later.

It's unclear if the McCrays have lawyers.