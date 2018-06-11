2 boys arrested in homicide case after crashing stolen car
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Henderson police say two boys were arrested in connection with the death of another juvenile after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing a stolen vehicle.
Police say officers began following the stolen vehicle Friday night after the person behind the wheel began driving recklessly.
While attempting to flee, the driver ran a red light and crashed the stolen vehicle.
Several juveniles ran from the car. Police found them and learned of a possible homicide at an abandoned house.
Henderson police spokesman Rod Pena says officers found a boy's body inside a house a few hours later.
Authorities charged one juvenile suspect with murder with a deadly weapon and another with accessory to murder after the fact and destroying evidence.
Police provided no information on the ages of any of the individuals.