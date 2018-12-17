2 arrested in West Valley City woman's hit-and-run death

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Authorities in West Valley City have arrested two people in connection with a woman's hit-and-run death.

KSL-TV in Salt Lake City reports that West Valley City police arrested two people Sunday who share a home with the victim and had reportedly been arguing with her.

Police say officers found 36-year-old Tequila Garcia lying injured in the street outside her home around 2 a.m.

Her injuries were consistent with being hit by a car.

Despite efforts to save her, officers pronounced her dead.

Police say Andres Mendoza and Alejandra Olivia Morales-Molina, both 24, have been booked into Salt Lake County Jail on investigation of criminal homicide, assault and other charges.

It was not immediately known Monday if they had attorneys.

Investigators also seized two cars.

