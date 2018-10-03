2 arrested after inquiry into 2 deadly overdoses at home

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been arrested after an investigation into a Columbia home where two people died of drug overdoses.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the 50-year-old homeowner, Randy Glauser, was booked into jail last week on warrants for distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and receiving stolen property. Another suspect, 48-year-old Farooq Saalik, of Columbia, was charged Tuesday with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

A Columbia police detective wrote in charging documents that Glauser allowed dealers to sell out of his home in return for heroin. Glauser called 911 in August 2017 and April to report overdoses in which people died. Charging documents say another person overdosed this August after purchasing drugs at Glauser's home but was revived.

