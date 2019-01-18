2 West Virginia troopers fired for using excessive force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia state troopers accused of beating a 16-year-old male suspect during an arrest have been fired, state police announced Friday.

Trooper First Class Derek Walker and Trooper First Class Michael Kennedy have been dismissed after an investigation of the Nov. 19 incident. The firings were effective on Thursday.

The white teen was involved in a crash in Berkeley County with a sheriff's department cruiser before the two troopers pursued him, authorities said. State police reviewed dashcam video and announced the two were suspended without pay on Nov. 29.

Gov. Jim Justice said in November that the suspect was "beaten" by the two troopers and ordered an investigation into the arrest. He said police would have the option of pursuing criminal charges against the troopers "if warranted."

A statement by Maj. Reginald Patterson on Friday says state police conducted an excessive force investigation. Patterson said there would be no additional comment. There was no indication if the former troopers would face criminal charges.