2 Nebraska murder suspects arrested at Missouri Walmart

TROY, Mo. (AP) — Two suspects in a Nebraska murder case are in custody in Missouri after being arrested at a Walmart store.

Police in Troy, Missouri, say 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Des Moines, Iowa, and 20-year-old Krystal Martin of Hawk Point, Missouri, are jailed without bond, awaiting extradition to Nebraska.

Davis and Martin were arrested on June 30, but the arrests weren't disclosed until Tuesday.

Troy police say in a news release that they were contacted by Bellevue, Nebraska, police on June 30. The Bellevue department had been tracking Davis' movements and believed he was at or near the Walmart store in Troy.

Officers arrested Davis and Martin as they left the store.

Police have not disclosed details of the killing. Authorities in Bellevue did not immediately respond to requests for comment.