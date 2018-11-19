2 Keshena men who shot and killed neighbors' dog sentenced

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Two Keshena men who confronted neighbors and shot and killed their dog have been sentenced on weapons charges.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jeremy Fish armed himself with a rifle and gave 33-year-old Bobby Joe Sanapaw a short-barreled shotgun on July 12, 2017, to confront neighbors about their dog, which Fish shot and killed.

One of the neighbors shot and wounded Sanapaw with a handgun as he and Fish fled.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that Fish was recently sentenced to 1 ½ years in federal prison and Sanapaw to a year on probation.

___

