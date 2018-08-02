2 Kansas sheriff's deputies overcome after drug arrest

PAOLO, Kan. (AP) — Miami County authorities say two sheriff's deputies became ill after arresting a man for drug violations.

The sheriff's department said the deputies stopped to check on a car Wednesday afternoon near Spring Hill.

The deputies were overcome by some type of substance after they arrested a man inside the car. The suspect also was hospitalized after an apparent overdose.

The deputies were released from the hospital Wednesday night. The other man remained hospitalized Thursday.

The sheriff's office said in a news release investigators didn't know what substance caused the deputies to become ill but it may be linked to the narcotics or another substance in the car or on the suspect.

The statement did not say what type of drug the man was arrested for possessing.