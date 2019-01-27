2 Denver police officers wounded in shooting

DENVER (AP) — Two police officers have been wounded in a shooting Sunday in Denver.

Police Chief Paul Pazen says the two officers — a veteran and a rookie — were both in fair condition at Denver Health Medical Center and should make a full recovery. But no other details of their wounds were immediately released.

Mayor Michael Hancock says a third officer was hurt in a separate vehicle accident while responding to the incident.

Pazen says the third officer was in good condition.

Hancock says the incident began when police received a call at about 11:40 a.m. of shots being fired, followed about two hours later by the officers being shot.

Police surrounded a house in an area about a mile (1.6 kilometers) outside downtown Denver, but police declined to release details.