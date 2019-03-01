$2,500 reward offered in Jan. 25 homicide in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in Reno are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man on a downtown street more than a month ago.

Secret Witness announced the reward as police continue to seek clues in the Jan. 25 killing of Christopher Gambsky of Reno.

Investigators say Gambsky was shot multiple times in the 600 block of Lake Street just before 8:30 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone who knew the victim but haven't yet been interviewed to contact the homicide detectives directly at 775-334-2188.

Anonymous tips also can be left with Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.