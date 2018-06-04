19-year-old man charged in Crow Agency stabbing death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in a man's stabbing death in Crow Agency last June.

The Billings Gazette reports Andrew David Plentyhawk was arrested Wednesday and pleaded not guilty Thursday. U.S. District Judge Susan Watters scheduled Plentyhawk's trial for July.

Plentyhawk is accused of killing a person on June 15, 2017 in Crow Agency. The initials listed in charging documents match those of a 29-year-old man the FBI said was fatally stabbed that morning in Crow Agency.

Bighorn County Coroner Terry Bulls told the Gazette at the time that Timothy Big Man died of a stab wound to the abdomen.

