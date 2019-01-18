19-year-old charged with evidence tampering in killing

OVERLAND, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with tampering with evidence in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old outside a McDonald's restaurant in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Joseph Jordan III, of Kirkwood, is being held on $100,000 bail.

The Major Case Squad says Justice Johnson, of Herculaneum, was killed Monday after a relative drove him to the McDonald's in Overland where he met people.

Charging documents say the muzzle flash was seen from the rear passenger side of a Jeep Commander. Police found the Jeep the next day in an alley and determined it was registered to Jordan. He is accused of wiping down the vehicle with cleaning fluid and destroying potential evidence.

Both Jordan and Johnson played at times for the Kirkwood High School football team.

