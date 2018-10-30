18-year-old acquitted of Cedar Rapids slaying

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another teenager has been acquitted by a jury in Cedar Rapids.

The jury found Kenyauta Vesey-Keith not guilty Friday of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other crimes.

Prosecutors say the March 2016 shooting was proceeded by a Cedar Rapids street fight involving more than a dozen people. They said Vesey-Keith retrieved a gun from a vehicle and fired several times, hitting 21-year-old Brandon Johnson , who died, and a 16-year-old boy.

His lawyers say Vesey-Keith was acting in self-defense. He was 16 at the time.