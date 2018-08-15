16-year-old arrested in friend's fatal shooting near Seattle

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested for investigation of manslaughter after he accidentally shot and killed his 14-year-old friend near Seattle.

King County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the older boy was recklessly handling the gun when it went off inside the garage of a home in the south Seattle suburb of Burien Tuesday night.

The victim died at a hospital.

Authorities say they are tracing the weapon to find out who owned it.

The boys were not identified.