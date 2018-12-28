11-year-old boy charged in friend's fatal shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old Florida boy fatally shot his visiting 14-year-old friend.

A Columbia County Sheriff's Office news release says the boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter.

Deputies say 14-year-old Jadon Vaughn was visiting the Lake City home of the younger boy and his brother Wednesday. Their parents went out for the evening and left the boys alone. Investigators say the boys wrestled, and the 11-year-old eventually retrieved a pistol from his parents' room. The boy removed the magazine, but left a single round chambered. Officials say the gun discharged when the boy pointed it at Vaughn.

Detectives say the boy and his 13-year-old brother initially claimed Vaughn had threatened them with a knife but later admitted that they placed a knife next to Vaughn's body.

The younger boy was being held at a juvenile facility.