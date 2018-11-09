11-year-old boy accused of high-speed police chase charged

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy in Ohio accused of his second high-speed police chase in 13 months has been charged with grand theft and criminal damaging.

Cleveland.com reports the boy also was charged in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Juvenile Court with failing to comply with a police order. Police in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn said the boy took off in his mother's SUV around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after she took away his video game console.

Police say officers chased him as he sped down a road the wrong way, reaching speeds of 70 to 90 mph. The chase ended about 30 minutes later when the boy crashed into a parked truck and received minor injuries.

Authorities say he led police on a 100-mph chase last fall. No one was injured

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com