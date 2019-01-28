$10K reward offered in killing of 3-year-old Detroit boy

DETROIT (AP) — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting of a 3-year-old boy who was killed as he rode in a vehicle on Detroit's west side.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced the reward Monday.

Christian Miller was killed Thursday evening on the Southfield Freeway by a bullet that pierced the side of the vehicle. He died the following morning.

Police have said it's unclear whether the vehicle was targeted and that the shooting did not appear to be related to road rage.

Police have released images and surveillance video that show what officers describe as the suspect's vehicle. It is a silver four-door Mercedes.

Tips can be left anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or on the Crime Stoppers of Michigan website .