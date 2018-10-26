$10K reward offered for info leading to arrest in killings

MAMMOTH, Ariz. (AP) — Pinal County authorities say a $10,000 reward now is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a double killing in Mammoth last year.

The Sheriff's Office says Pinal County Victim Services, Silent Witness and the family of the victims are putting up the reward for information in the case.

Authorities say 34-year-old Mark Reynoso and 28-year-old Maria De Santiago were found fatally shot on Jan. 31, 2017.

The bodies were found a few feet from the couple's home in Mammoth.

Investigators believe the killer or killers drove to the site in a midsize vehicle.

Reynoso was awaiting trial for manslaughter charges tied to a vehicle crash that killed three people in January 2015.

Mammoth is 38 miles northeast of Tucson and 97 miles southeast of Phoenix.