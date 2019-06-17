10-year-old girl dies week after car crashes into home

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in central California say a 10-year-old girl who lost her mother and two younger sisters when an alleged drunk driver crashed into their home has died.

KOVR-TV reports the California Highway Patrol in Modesto confirmed the girl died Saturday in a hospital.

Police say the girl's was critically injured June 9 after 46-year-old Felix Ferdin allegedly crashed his SUV against their small home just outside Modesto.

The girl's mother, 38-year-old Mari Luz Jacinto-Hernandez, and two of her daughters, ages 5 and 3, died at the home.

The CHP arrested Ferdin and said he got behind the wheel after using alcohol or drugs. He had minor injuries.

The 46-year-old driver is expected back in court Monday on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

Ferdin has pleaded not guilty.

Information from: KOVR-TV.