-
Photo: Sergio Da Costa / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
-
-
HIGHEST1. Alaska
Household Gun Ownership: 56.4 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 23.86
Photo: Andrew Burton, Getty Images
HIGHEST
1. Alaska
Household Gun Ownership: 56.4 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 23.86
-
Highest
2. Alabama
Household Gun Ownership: 49.5 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 21.51
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, Getty Images
Highest
2. Alabama
Household Gun Ownership: 49.5 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 21.51
-
Highest
3. Louisiana
Household Gun Ownership: 49.0 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 21.08
Photo: Brian Vander Brug, Getty Images
Highest
3. Louisiana
Household Gun Ownership: 49.0 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 21.08
-
HIGHEST
4. Mississippi
Household Gun Ownership: 54.3 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 19.64
Photo: Jamie Lusch, MBR
HIGHEST
4. Mississippi
Household Gun Ownership: 54.3 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 19.64
-
HIGHEST
5. Oklahoma
Household Gun Ownership: 46.7 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 19.52
Photo: Autumn Driscoll
HIGHEST
5. Oklahoma
Household Gun Ownership: 46.7 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 19.52
-
LOWEST
1. Massachusetts
less
Household Gun Ownership: 14.3 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 3.55
Photo: David J. Phillip, Associated Press
LOWEST
1. Massachusetts
... more
Household Gun Ownership: 14.3 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 3.55
-
LOWEST
2. New York
less
Household Gun Ownership: 22.2 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.56
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
LOWEST
2. New York
... more
Household Gun Ownership: 22.2 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.56
-
LOWEST3. Hawaii
less
Household Gun Ownership: 12.5 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.62
Photo: David J. Phillip, Associated Press
LOWEST
3. Hawaii
... more
Household Gun Ownership: 12.5 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000:
-
LOWEST
4. Rhode Island
less
Household Gun Ownership: 15.9 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.64
Photo: Tom Williams, Getty Images
LOWEST
4. Rhode Island
... more
Household Gun Ownership: 15.9 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.64
-
LOWEST
5. Connecticut
less
Household Gun Ownership: 22.2 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.81
Photo: George Frey / Getty Images
LOWEST
5. Connecticut
... more
Household Gun Ownership: 22.2 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.81
Photo: Sergio Da Costa / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Image
1
of
12
|
States with the Lowest Gun Death Rates
Photo: Sergio Da Costa / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Police have identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday in Walla Walla as 40-year-old Christopher Adam Borland.
Walla Walla officers Eric Eastman, Nathanael Small and Kevin Toon were placed on administrative leave after the shooting
The officers were responding to a report of a suicidal person armed with a firearm when they found Borland, the Walla Walla Police Department said.
Borland was inside a vehicle when officers arrived, according to the department.
After a short police pursuit, Borland stopped and exited the vehicle while armed with a gun, the department said.
RELATED: Woman killed in overnight Auburn shooting
The officers used verbal commands and nonlethal weapons akin to beanbag rounds in attempt to stop Borland, Walla Walla Police Sgt. Kevin Braman said.
Borland refused to follow officer commands, and the officers discharged their firearms in response to what they saw as a threat posed by Borland, he said.
Braman did not say what Borland did that seemed threatening.
The Tri-Cities Metro Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting.
The officers were not wearing body cameras, and their vehicles did not record footage of the incident, Braman said during a Monday news conference.
ALSO: 1 killed, 1 injured in Kent double-shooting
He described Eastman, Small and Toon as very capable officers who have five years or less of experience with policing.
The last officer-involved shooting in Walla Walla was in 1975, Braman said.
___
Information from: KEPR-TV, http://www.keprtv.com/