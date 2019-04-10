1 of 4 people shot at Kansas City home has died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of four people shot in front of a Kansas City home has died.

Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said in a news release that a male victim died Wednesday at a hospital. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Hernandez says three other victims — an 18-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — were shot Tuesday. There injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the suspects were on foot and shot from down the street from the home.

No further information was released.