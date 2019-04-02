1 of 4 people charged in slaying takes plea deal

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A woman charged with murder in an Omaha suburb has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Sarpy County District Court records say 28-year-old Omaha resident Alisia Cooke entered the plea last month to a charge of second-degree murder. Prosecutors lowered the charge from first-degree murder and dropped three related charges in return for Cooke's plea. Her next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

The records say Cooke and three other people were charged after the stabbing death of 38-year-old Brent Quigley during a robbery attempt at his home in Bellevue last June. Christopher Reagan and Raymond Davis have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, robbery and other charges. Krystal Martin has pleaded not guilty to an accessory charge.

Trials have been scheduled for all three.