1 of 2 shooters in St. Joseph double homicide sentenced

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — One of two shooters in a double homicide in St. Joseph has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Thirty-four-year-old Luis Omar Robles-Vargas was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder in the July 2016 shooting deaths of 22-year-old Kevin Villegas-Melendez and 25-year-old Raymond Gonzalez-Ortiz.

Prosecutors say the victims were executed. Investigators found 50 shell casings near the victims' van and no evidence that the victims had weapons or fired at the suspects.

The St. Joseph News-Press has reported that court documents indicate the shootings were likely part of a turf war between rival gangs

Another man, Raymond Jimenez-Becebi, pleaded guilty earlier to second-degree murder.

Three other defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

