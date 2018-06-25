1 man shot to death in North Carolina apartment complex

KENERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man has died after being shot at an apartment complex in North Carolina.

News outlets reported Kernersville police were called to an apartment around 2 p.m. Saturday.

They found Kenneth D. Kelly of Kernersville with a gunshot wound. Kelly was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital Winston-Salem where he died from his injuries.

Kernersville police are investigating Kelly's shooting as a homicide.

No arrests have been reported.