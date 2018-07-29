1 man killed, another injured in shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man has been killed, and a second injured in a central Massachusetts shooting.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired on Sturgis Street in Worcester at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 28-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

A second 23-year-old man was transported to the hospital by a family member before police arrived to the scene, and died soon after.

Worcester police say witnesses told them that a man fired shots at the two victims and left the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police are urging the public to reach out to detectives with information about the shooting.